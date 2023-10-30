COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have released the identities of two children killed when four people were struck by a car in South Linden on Saturday night.

Police said 4-month-old Zy’Quarious Hamilton and 5-year-old Ryyhon Scott died after they, another child, and an adult — identified as the children’s mother — were all hit by a Hyundai Elantra while crossing at the intersection of Cleveland Avenue and East 25th Avenue at approximately 7:08 p.m.

According to police, the third child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and was last listed in critical condition. The woman was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition but was later upgraded to a stable condition.

The driver of the Hyundai and a passenger in the vehicle were not injured.

The crash remains under investigation. Police said the driver would not be cited for the accident.

Bethel AME Church is just a few hundred feet from where the crash happened.

“I don’t think I know them personally, but they’re our neighbors,” Bethel AME Church Pastor Timothy Liggins said. “They’re our neighbors, so we have a kinship, a fellowship with them.”

Residents of the neighborhood said they’d like to see steps taken to make the area safer for pedestrians.

“This is a dar area and it shouldn’t be this dark for a man street with popular venues,” resident Sylvester Wilson said. “We’ve got a market over here, we’ve got a market over here.”

Liggins said he would like to see improvements as well.

“The speed up and down Cleveland Avenue should be a concern for everyone,” he said. “Lack of crosswalks, poor lighting. So while we pray for the family and do whatever we can for the family, but we want to prevent other families from having to go through this same incident.”

The Columbus Department of Public Service said the city has a Walk Safe on Cleveland program and that more safety measures for other parts of the street are in the works. The city said it’s looking at more places which could be in need of improvements.