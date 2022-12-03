COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police hosted its second annual “Cram A Cruiser” event, a toy giveaway for children and families of homicide victims.

This year, CPD gave toys away to more than 70 families affected by a violent tragedy. Each kid got to choose a toy from the police cruisers packed with gifts.

“It’s a way for us to just wrap our arms around the community and let them know that we did not forget, and we do love them,” said Lashanna Potts, CPD’s first assistant chief.

CPD leaders said they hoped to spread a little Christmas cheer during a dark time in these children’s lives.

“It’s great to know that you can help somebody, that they can get joy in such a time where there has been so much that has affected their life negatively,” said Brian Newsome, a victim witness service officer.

City leaders like Mayor Andrew Ginther and city council members made appearances at Saturday’s event.

All of the toys were donated by members of the community.