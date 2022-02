COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a robbery suspect they say broke into a home in southeast Columbus on Jan. 21.

CPD said in a tweet that the suspect broke into a house on the 600 block of S. Champion Ave. around midnight and stole two televisions.

He also went to the fridge in the residence and treated himself to a drink, according to police.

No further information is known.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2047.