COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police were dispatched to Grant Medical Center on Thursday after a man arrived suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officers found Kevin Gray, 34, at around 10:45 a.m. on Thursday at Grant Medical Center, with a single gunshot wound to his leg, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Gray said he was in the area of 100 Midland Ave. when he was struck in the leg by gunfire.

Gray then walked to a friend’s house who transported him to the hospital, police said. He is in stable condition. Police noted that Gray’s wound shares characteristics of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-401.