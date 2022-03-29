COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl managed to deter a burglar by throwing a soda can at him, Columbus police said.

Officers were called to the 4200 block of Sibley Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the suspect entered the home by breaking out one of the windows, then proceeded to go to the home’s second floor.

The suspect then looked into the girl’s bedroom, where she confronted him, police said. The suspect took off down the stairs with the girl throwing a soda can at him. The suspect then turned around and fired one shot from a gun, hitting the door frame next to the girl.

The girl was not injured.

The suspect then ran out of the home.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-724-4689.