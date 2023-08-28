View a previous report on the incident in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have said that a Sunday morning incident where a woman and two children were allegedly abducted is no longer being investigated as such.

A spokesperson with CPD confirmed to NBC4 that the incident that began with three people allegedly forcing a woman and two children into a car in south Franklinton before being stopped in Mason, Ohio is not being investigated as an abduction or a kidnapping.

The three people who were taken into custody near Cincinnati nearly two hours after the initial 9-1-1 call have not been charged and are currently not in police custody. Police said a domestic violence and menacing report had been filed in connection to the case.

A 9-1-1 call was made at 11:26 a.m. from the 500 block of Van Buren Drive in South Franklinton at a YMCA homeless shelter. When officers arrived, they were told by the caller that two men and a woman held a 25-year-old pregnant woman at gunpoint before allegedly abducting her and two children, a five-year-old boy and a seven-year-old girl.

At 12:49 p.m., state patrol troopers in Mason, just outside of Cincinnati, saw the suspect vehicle going south on Interstate 71 near Exit 22. Before troopers made a traffic stop of the vehicle, authorities stopped all southbound traffic nearby.

At 1:04 p.m., the suspects were taken into custody without incident and troopers were able to rescue the woman and the two children shortly after. Ohio State Highway Patrol said the suspects were armed with a rifle and a handgun.

OSHP said Columbus police called for an Amber alert to be issued, but as the details of the alert were being finalized, the suspect vehicle had been located.