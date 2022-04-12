Surveillance video provided by Columbus Police of the incident can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after four juveniles attempted to rob an 89-year-old man in German Village this past weekend.

According to CPD, the victim was sitting in his car on April 9 around 4:20 p.m. in an alley adjacent to his home.

While he was sitting in his car, four juveniles approached the victim and asked to use his phone, according to police.

Police say after the man ignored them, the suspects walked away to the intersection of Purdy Alley and Reinhard Avenue.

One of the suspects then walked towards the man’s car and pulled out a gun while trying to open the door handle, police said.

CPD said when the suspect could not open the door, he shot the gun into the car’s front driver side tire, flattening it. All four juveniles then fled the scene.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-3941 or the Columbus Police Robbery Squad at 614-645-4665.