COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was injured after being shot in his vehicle in southeast Columbus.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 12:10 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the 3900 block of Groves Road on the report of a shooting.

Police found the 61-year-old victim in his vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was stable when taken to an area hospital.

Police say the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.