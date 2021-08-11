Police find more than 40 spent shell casings at shooting scene

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus police say they found more than 40 spent bullet shell casings in the roadway of the 1000 block of E. 14th Avenue after being called out on numerous shots fired.

They received the call around 11:13 p.m. Tuesday night.

Shortly after that, police say two victims arrived at two separate hospitals with gunshot wounds to the legs. The victims are stable and police they they will survive their injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus Police at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).