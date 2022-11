A body was found in an apartment complex on West Broad Street (Courtesy/Karina Cheung, NBC4)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after finding a body in Franklinton.

According to a CPD dispatcher, officers went to an apartment complex on the 1500 block of West Broad Street around 9:45 a.m. and found a person’s body.

No further information is known at this time. NBC4 will provide updates on this developing story.