Police: Fight led to shooting near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating after a man was hospitalized after a shooting near Franklin Park.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 11:54 p.m., Monday, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bryden Road on the report of a shooting.  

Police say there was a fight in the area that led to the shooting of a 31-year-old man. The victim was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, but is expected to survive his injuries, according to police.  

The shooting remains under investigation and police ask anyone with information to call the CPD Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.    

