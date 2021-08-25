Police: Fight leads to boy, 16, being shot in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A 16-year-old boy was injured after police said a fight led to a shooting Wednesday afternoon in northeast Columbus.

According to Columbus Police, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of Cleveland Avenue at approximately 4:15 p.m. on a call of a shooting. While on their way to the scene, officers were informed the victim has left the area in a vehicle.

Moments later, police said officers responded to the 5700 block of Arborwood Court on a report of another shooting. When officers arrived at this scene, they learned the victim had been taken to Arborwood Court from the Cleveland Avenue scene.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body. He was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police said officers later learned the victim was in an altercation with another person, who then allegedly fired a gun at the victim.

The victim is not cooperating with police in their investigation, they said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.