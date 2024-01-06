COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police responded to reports of a fight during a basketball game at a Columbus high school Saturday night.

According to police dispatchers, officers responded at approximately 8:30 p.m. to Columbus Africentric Early College PreK-12 on Allegheny Avenue on the east side of Columbus for a request for backup.

Police said an ambulance was called to the scene for a reported use of mace, but it is not clear if anyone was transported from the scene.

As of 9:15 p.m., there were no reports of any arrests or any weapons being found.

The school’s website shows there was a boys varsity basketball game happening at the time.