Columbus Police: Man shot while driving with his child in the car

Brice Road near I-70, where a man was shot while driving in his car with his child Sunday afternoon, according to Columbus Police.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A nine-month-old child is unharmed after the child’s father arrived at a Columbus hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon on the city’s east side.

According to Columbus Police, a 23-year-old man walked into a local hospital at approximately 4:07 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his upper torso, his child in the vehicle he was driving.

Officers initially responded to the area of Brice Road and I-70 at approximately 3:52 p.m. for a report of a black car shooting at a silver car. When officers arrived, they did not find a shooting victim.

The victim was treated and released in stable condition. The child was returned to its mother.

Police have no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with any information, contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4141.