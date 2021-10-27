COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police said a search warrant served on an apartment across the street from a Columbus high school resulted in police seizing crack, marijuana, and guns.

According to a tweet on the Columbus Police account, a narcotics warrant was served on an apartment on the 200 block of South Powell Avenue Wednesday, across the street from West High School.

Police said they seized 298 grams of crack cocaine, 1,485 grams of marijuana, six pistols, one rifle, and $13,000.

Four suspects were inside the residence at the time police arrived. Police said the investigation is continuing to determine how many arrests will be made in connection to the warrant.

Members of the department’s In/Tac unit were alerted to the location by a tip from a resident.