COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A domestic dispute resulted in a house fire and an arrest Sunday afternoon, according to the Columbus fire department.

Columbus police responded to a domestic disturbance call on the 1600 block of Elmer Street in the South Hilltop section of the city just after 3 p.m., according to Columbus Division of Fire Batallion Chief Jeffery Geiter.

At the scene, medics tended to a woman they said was assaulted.

Meanwhile, the male suspect barricaded himself inside the home, where he allegedly then started a fire before coming out of the home and being arrested, Geiter said.

Both the woman and man were taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no further information available at this time. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.