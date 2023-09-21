Police investigate two hit and run incidents involving a CPD cruiser and an officer, who was hospitalized, Sept. 21, 2023. (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are investigating two incidents in which a cruiser and an officer were struck by cars — possibly the same car — within five minutes on the East Side.

According to incident reports from Columbus police, two officers in a marked cruiser were driving eastbound on East Fifth Avenue near Interstate 670 when a silver Hyundai sedan ran a red light and struck the cruiser.

The Hyundai fled on East Fifth Avenue toward Stelzer Road, and police were unable to locate it.

Five minutes later, officers responded to the 1300 block of Coburg Road on reports of a disturbance involving two vehicles and a group of juveniles. Upon arrival, police witnessed a vehicle traveling on Seabrook Avenue without its headlights on.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled down a dead-end street and stopped in the 1300 block of Picard Road. Two officers exited the cruiser, with one chasing after the passenger, who attempted to run away. The passenger, a 14-year-old boy, was arrested.

The driver attempted to pull away and struck the other officer, who had exited the cruiser. The car was found near Picard Road and Seabrook Avenue, but the driver was not found.

The officer was taken to Grant Medical Center and was stable. The two officers whose cruiser was struck on East Fifth Avenue were treated for minor injuries at Ohio State East Hospital.

Columbus police could not confirm whether the two incidents were related, nor has it released a description of the second vehicle involved. The incidents took place 3 1/2 miles from one another.