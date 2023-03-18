COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A convicted sex offender was arrested with a juvenile in a Columbus hotel room this week, according to the U.S. Marshal’s Office.

Skylar Losey

Skylar Losey, 23, of Massillon, Stark County, was arrested Friday by agents with the marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team for violating the conditions of his probation.

Losey, who the marshal’s office said is an unregistered sex offender, and a 14-year-old were found in a room at a hotel on the 1200 block of East Dublin Granville Road, the marshal’s office said. The juvenile was turned over to Columbus authorities for identification and investigation.

Stark County Common Pleas Court records show Losey pleaded guilty in June of 2022 to gross sexual imposition and was given probation, one provision of which was to stay away from people under 18. According to court records, a warrant was issued for Losey’s arrest after he allegedly violated his probation back in October.

The marshal’s office said the victim in Losey’s gross sexual imposition case was approximately six years old.

As of Saturday evening, online records show Losey is being held at Franklin County Jail awaiting extradition to Stark County.