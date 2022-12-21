COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers and Columbus police are once again looking for more information on a 2020 fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in northeast Columbus.

On Sept. 29, 2020, officers went to the 4800 block of Heatherton Drive just after 3 p.m. and found Dawaun Lewis-Taylor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead just before 4 p.m.

While police still have not discovered the reasoning behind the shooting, they know that shortly after it, a silver Chrysler 300 fled the scene and was seen going east on Trent Road toward Northtowne Boulevard. In 2020, 21 children in Columbus were killed in shootings.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on this shooting. Anyone with information may call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.