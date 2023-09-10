COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The murder of Andrew Combs is nearly nine months old, and Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is reaching out for assistance in finding those responsible.

Combs, 21, was gunned down at a Sunoco gas station at the intersection of West Broad Street and Harris Avenue in the Hilltop. Police said Combs, who was trying to help his friend, was shot during an altercation that began as an attempted robbery.

Detectives determined several individuals confronted a friend of Combs at the Sunoco, where Combs was found with visible injuries. He was treated at the scene by Columbus Fire medics before being taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition. Combs was pronounced dead at 12:56 a.m.

Security cameras outside of the store captured pictures of three men just before midnight on Dec. 13, as they walked into the Sunoco station. One of them was holding a gun and attempted to rob someone inside when Combs tried to intervene, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Columbus police continue to search for two of three suspects wanted for the death of Andrew Combs at a Hilltop Sunoco gas station. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Combs punched one of the suspects, and the group then pushed him outside and knocked him down onto the pavement. Witnesses told police that while Combs was on the ground, all three suspects allegedly drew guns, and one of them shot him.

Columbus police arrested David Johnson III but not before he was mistakenly released from jail days prior. Police previously arrested him in November 2022 on charges of child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter after his 1-year-old died of a fentanyl overdose.

David Johnson III. (Courtesy Photo/Franklin County Sheriff’s Office)

The other two suspects have not yet been identified and remain at large.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible for this crime. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-TIPS (8477), Columbus police’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or visit www.stopcrime.org and submit your tip.