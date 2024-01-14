COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police is continuing to investigate a Nov. 2018 homicide in South Linden that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old man.

On Nov. 28, 2018, police were dispatched to the area of East 20th Avenue and Cleveland Avenue in the northeast Columbus neighborhood after a report of a shooting. At the scene, officer found Terrence Pearson with a gunshot wound to the neck. Pearson was later pronounced dead as a result of the shooting.

This five-year old case has yet to be solved with Central Ohio Crime Stoppers offering a cash reward for any information on possible suspect(s) that could lead to an arrest in Pearson’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or email your tip from their website. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.