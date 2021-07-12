Police continue searching for missing man from north Columbus

Columbus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Allen Johnson Jr.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police continue to search for a developmentally disabled man who was reported missing from north Columbus, July 5.

Allen Johnson Jr., 58, was last seen leaving his residence near North High Street and Broad Meadows Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Allen is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Allen is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 198 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Experts keeping an eye on new "Lambda" COVID-19 variant

NBC4 Today Matt and Monica's local journey to Tokyo 7-9

NBC4 Today Matt and Monica's local journey to Tokyo 7-7

NBC4 Today Matt and Monica's local journey to Tokyo 7-5

Updated Morning Forecast: July 12, 2021

Average US price of gas rises 5 cents per gallon to $3.21

More Local News