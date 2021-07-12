Police continue searching for missing man from north Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police continue to search for a developmentally disabled man who was reported missing from north Columbus, July 5.

Allen Johnson Jr., 58, was last seen leaving his residence near North High Street and Broad Meadows Boulevard at approximately 5:30 a.m.

Allen is a Black man with black hair and brown eyes.

Allen is approximately 5-feet, 6-inches tall and weighs approximately 198 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.