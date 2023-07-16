COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for community help in its investigation of a homicide in South Linden on Wednesday.

Police say officers went to the 2200 block of McGuffey Road at 4:59 p.m. and found 30-year-old Derrius Morgan suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Morgan was taken to Grant Medical Center in serious condition and was later pronounced dead at 5:23 p.m.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org.