COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Members of the Columbus Police SWAT team are negotiating with a suspect inside a home near Obetz Tuesday night.

Photos confirmed that officers had established a perimeter around a home in the area of Lavender Lane and Robmeyer Drive.

Police said a wanted suspect ran into the home, barricading themselves inside.

A juvenile who was inside was able to leave the home safely.

Police have not identified the suspect or what charges the person is facing.

This is an ongoing situation and will be updated as more information is released.