COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – While violent crime numbers are down so far this year in Columbus, police leaders said one crime is too many.

Events were held Tuesday night all across the country, aimed at making communities safer, and at one Columbus National Night Out event, the Columbus Division of Police chief said these events carry even more importance.

National Night Out is about building relationships between police and residents to help make neighborhoods safer.

Columbus Chief of Police Elaine Bryant said events like this can help solve and prevent crime.

From southwest Columbus to Weinland Park and more than 150 other spots throughout the city, Columbus police and community members got together for National Night Out.

“Just meet each other, have a little engagement, strengthen the community, so we can be here to look out for each other and just kind of share our lives and just be one,” said Tanya Long, president of the Weinland Park Civic Association.

Long helped organize the neighborhood’s event. She said it’s what her son Joshua would want her to do; he was shot and killed not far from the park in June, and police are still looking for a suspect.

“We’re just trying to have some fun and show that this is our community, this is our neighborhood, we won’t run away and we’re not afraid to be here,” Long said.

Tuesday was the 39th annual National Night Out. Bryant said this kind of interaction can lead to more residents coming forward with information when crimes do happen.

“It’s important we unite and we understand we have the same goals and that is to keep our city safe and make our residents our priority,” Bryant said.

This year’s event comes less than 24 hours after five people were shot at a south Columbus bar, two of them killed. It was the third deadly shooting at a bar in the city in the last three weeks. Bryant said recent violence makes events like National Night Out even more important.

“It’s important for people to know, in a lot of incidents, we’re talking about specific targeted incidents,” she said. “I don’t want residents to fear or think, ‘I’m just going to walk down the street and something is going to occur.’”

Police said there is still a lot of investigation to do in Monday’s shooting.