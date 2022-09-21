COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus science teacher has been suspended after being charged with allegedly creating and possessing child pornography.

According to Delaware County Common Pleas Court documents, Justin Foley, 47, of Delaware, allegedly created pictures and/or videos showing a naked child.

Justin Foley

A Columbus City School District spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that Foley was suspended from his job as a science/AP teacher at Columbus Alternative High School. He’s been a district employee since 2013.

Court documents state that on Aug. 16, Delaware Police received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and filed by Google. The tip was tied to an online Google account that was allegedly owned by Foley.

Foley allegedly uploaded several images of apparent child pornography to the Google account from an external hard drive. Court documents state that during a Sept. 20 interview with police serving a search warrant, Foley allegedly admitted to possessing the images and that he was aware the child in the images was under 15 years old.

Foley is currently facing one charge of second-degree felony illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity.

Bond was set Wednesday at $120,000. A preliminary hearing in the case is currently scheduled for Sept. 30.

Foley is currently being held in Delaware County Jail, according to online records.

A statement from Columbus City Schools reads, in full:

Columbus City Schools has a strict code of conduct for all employees to follow. We take this matter very seriously, as we are committed to the safety and well-being of our students. I can confirm that the District is aware of the arrest of Mr. Foley as part of a police investigation, and we are cooperating with law enforcement. I can also tell you that the teacher has been suspended and will not be returning to our District. We have begun the process of recommending his termination. Mr. Foley is a Science/AP teacher at Columbus Alternative High School and has been with the District since 2013.

Foley was one of two central Ohio educators arrested in the span of two days. In a separate case, the Bloom-Carroll athletic director faces two felony charges of sexual battery against a student.

If you believe your child is the victim of sexual assault, click here to find help.