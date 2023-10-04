COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – An arrest was made early Wednesday morning after a suspected airport car thief led police on a pursuit, which ended on Interstate 71 in north Columbus.

According to officers at the arrest scene, one suspect was taken into custody at Interstate 71 and the Cooke Road exit in the Maize Morse neighborhood after police pursued and stopped a driver of a car that was allegedly taken from the John Glenn International Airport.

Police said that multiple cars were reportedly broken into at around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers spotted a vehicle matching a description of a car parked at the airport and pulled the driver over on the Cooke Road exit ramp. Police recovered one weapon.

A Columbus police dispatcher confirmed that there were multiple break-ins reported at the airport but did not confirm if there were any other cars stolen from the parking lots. A spokesperson with John Glen International Airport did not have any comment early Wednesday morning.