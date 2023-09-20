Watch a previous report on the fatal shooting in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police announced a third arrest in a fatal October 2022 shooting in southeast Columbus.

Police arrested Tyreese Fields, 19, and charged him with murder for the shooting death of Daeshawn Simington on Oct. 4, 2022, on the 600 block of East Morrill Avenue.

According to police, two other men – Earnest Hall, 25, and William Smith Jr., 22 – were arrested and charged with murder for their connection to the incident. Smith is also facing an aggravated burglary charge.

A Columbus Division of Police detective said Smith allegedly forced his way into Simington’s apartment with Hall while carrying and firing handguns. Simington was shot following a “gun battle,” the detective said, and died around 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 at Grant Medical Center.

Less than two hours before Simington’s death, Hall allegedly broke into a nearby apartment on the 600 block of East Woodrow Avenue where he held a female victim at gunpoint and threatened to kill her, according to court records. Hall stole cash, a firearm and a safe from the victim’s apartment.

Police have not revealed Fields’ connection to the shooting.

Fields is currently being held in Franklin County Jail.