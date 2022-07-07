COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a teenager is a suspect in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in southeast Columbus.

The Columbus Division of Police have issued an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old male for the murder of Nelson E. Conley Jr. during a shooting, Wednesday. It identified the suspect as Keith T. Waddell and shared a photo of him in a Thursday announcement.

Keith T. Waddell. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)

Just before 11 a.m., Conley was found lying in an alley along the 1000 block of Ellsworth Avenue, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police say the shooting initially happened near Miller Avenue.

The suspect has not been arrested yet, according to police. Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

NBC4 does not name minors in crimes unless they have been charged as an adult, or if police announce they are actively looking for them.