COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are at the scene of a traffic accident Tuesday night where a cattle trailer overturned on the west side of the city.

According to police, 32 heads of cattle were in the trailer when it overturned on the ramp from I-70 East to I-270 North at approximately 8:14 p.m.

Police said officers at the scene were still trying to wrangle the animals at approximately 10:15 p.m.

The ramp is currently closed due to the accident.

There is no further information available at this time.