Police: Catalytic converter crook caught on city impound lot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–On September 8, Justin Muncy, 26, was arrested by CPD’s Covert Support Unit for stealing catalytic converters from cars that were parked at the Columbus Police impound lot on Impound Lot Road.

He was charged with breaking and entering, possession of criminal tools, and resisting arrest. The first two are felony fives, and resisting arrest is a misdemeanor.

According to the complaint, Muncy had a reciprocating saw, which he was using to cut off the equipment from cars.

When confronted by officers, the complaint states that Muncy ran, and then thrashed his body when officers caught up to him.

