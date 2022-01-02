COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman said her vehicle was shot at by another car on East Broad Street Sunday night.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1400 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, when officers were investigating the alert, a 26-year-old woman called to report she had been shot at and that the bullet struck her car.

The woman told police she was driving when a black Kia SUV was driving erratically and pulled in front of her, nearly hitting her vehicle, so she honked the horn, police said. The victim said the Kia slowed down in the center lane until she was almost next to it, at which point the passenger of the SUV fired a gun once, hitting her car, police said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4141.