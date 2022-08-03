The scene of a shooting on Center Ridge Way in southeast Columbus on Aug. 3, 2022.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people including a child are hospitalized after shots were fired into a southeast Columbus home Wednesday evening.

The shooting was reported on the 3700 block of Center Ridge Way at approximately 7:15 p.m.

According to police, a caller said their “baby” had been hit by bullets shot into the home, while a second caller said they heard between 10 and 15 gunshots.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A second victim was taken to Mount Carmel East hospital in stable condition.

No other information is available at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Columbus police at 614-645-4545.