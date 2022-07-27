An earlier report on the shooting can be seen in the video player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is asking for help from anyone who witnessed the 2020 shooting death of Andrew Kelley, 26, on May 24, 2020 in Eastgate as they search for suspects.

Columbus Division of Police officers say around 9 p.m. that day, they responded to the area of 1939 Maryland Ave. and found Kelley in the backyard with a gunshot wound.

Kelley would not speak to the officers about what happened as we was pronounced dead later at a local hospital just before midnight, per police.

According to the release from Crime Stoppers, Kelley was seen on video in a fight with other men with around 20-30 witnesses present during the shooting.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information leading to an arrest of any possible suspects.

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous.