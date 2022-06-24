COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A woman accused of intentionally hitting and dragging a woman with her car, has been arrested by police.

Micki Smith, 33, was arrested by SWAT officers Thursday night, according to the Columbus Division of Police.

At about 2:20 a.m., June 3, officers were called to the 1300 block of Sullivant Ave. on the report of a pedestrian injured after a hit-skip crash.

Police say the suspect, Micki Smith, 33, intentionally hit the 53-year-old female victim with her car and dragged her for several blocks before leaving the scene.

After speaking to witnesses, investigators determined that Smith was heard yelling at the victim in the parking lot of a local corner store prior to striking her with the vehicle.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the Columbus Felony Assault Unit at 614-645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.