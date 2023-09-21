COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested two people they believe are responsible for a shooting in Italian Village that left a father injured and his son dead this summer.

Levander Davis and De’Andre Davis, both 25, were arrested on murder charges Thursday, Columbus police announced. Police had identified both men as suspects shortly after the shooting in early July.

Shortly after midnight on July 5, police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot near Kerr and Warren streets. One victim, 31-year-old Roosevelt Carroll III, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 57-year-old man Columbus police identified as Carroll’s father was taken to an area hospital and survived.

Police said they found Levander and De’Andre Davis on the 3000 block of East Sixth Avenue.