Police arrest suspect in south Linden fatal shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The man accused of shooting and killing another man in south Linden, has been arrested.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, just after 11 p.m., Wednesday, officers were called to the area of E. 11th and Cleveland avenues on the report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on scene, they were directed to a store in the 800 block of E. 11th Avenue, where they found James J. Hayden, 29, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Grant Medical Center where he later died.

Witnesses told police there was an argument in the store, and when Hayden left, more words were exchanged before the suspect, Adam T. Manns, 22, got into the passenger seat of a vehicle and began firing several shots at Hayden.

Police announced Manns had been arrested by SWAT officers, Tuesday, in the 4700 block of E. Livingston Avenue.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Section at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.