COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have charged a man accused of stealing multiple tip jars in the Columbus area.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, Siquan Malik Golden, 24, has been arrested and charged with three counts of theft stemming from incidents where he was accused of stealing tip jars from multiple businesses around Columbus.

The first theft occurred Dec. 6 at a business in the 1900 block of N. 4th Street. Police say video allegedly shows Golden grabbing the tip jar and running from the area.

The next theft happened at a business in the 100 block of South High Street, Dec. 13, in which Golden again is accused of stealing the tip jar after an employee turned his back.

Police say a Golden was also involved in a third theft of a tip jar on Jan. 9, at a business in the 1100 block of N. High Street.

Anyone with information may contact Det. Zachary Rosen at 614-645-1435 or zrosen@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.