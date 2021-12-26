COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have arrested a suspect of felonious assault after a shooting in east Columbus on Christmas evening.

Police say patrol officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Stone Ridge Dr. S. on a report of a shooting at approximately 5:53 p.m. on Christmas. An officer found a 32-year-old male victim suffering from an apparent gun shot wound.

The victim was transported to an area hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries, according to police.

CPD report they arrested 30-year-old Brian Williams who remained at the scene when officers arrived and was taken into custody without incident.

A disturbance over personal property is reported by police to have led to the shooting.

Police continue to investigate the incident.