COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a second suspect connected to a southeast Columbus homicide that occurred on Halloween.

According to Columbus police, a shooting was reported around 6:35 p.m. Oct. 31, in an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane.

Police say 21-year-old, Nazeer Winton, was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Police announced the arrest of 20-year-old David Peton Jr. as the second suspect. Peton Jr. turned himself in to Columbus Police Headquarters on Wednesday without incident.

On Nov. 19, police arrested 18-year-old Othman Abdu in connection to the homicide.