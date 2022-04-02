COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested in west Columbus after admitting to police he fired gunshots, according to a CPD release.

Police say that close to 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, officers went to the 2300 block of W. Broad St. and saw 34-year-old Duane Robinson.

Robinson was asked by police if he heard any gunshots and responded “Yes, I fired the gunshots!”, according to Columbus Police.

CPD report that officers were told of a walk-in shooting victim at Grant Hospital who was shot twice in the right leg and is expected to recover.

Officers determined the 33-year-old male victim was shot at the location where Robinson was found and police arrested him.

Robinson is charged with felonious assault.