COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police say they have arrested a man in connection to a southeast Columbus homicide.

According to Columbus police, a shooting was reported around 6:35 p.m. Oct. 31, in an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Rabbit Hill Lane.

Police say 21-year-old, Nazeer Winton, was found lying in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

On Friday, police announced Othman Abdu, 18, has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting.

Police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.