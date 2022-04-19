COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft where they say four people stole full shopping carts of food and other products from a Dollar General store in west Columbus.

CPD state that the four suspects went into the Dollar General on the 400 block of Norton Rd. just before 11:30am on April 10 and stole more than $1,500 worth of products.

According to police, the four people loaded up a white Jeep and black SUV with the stolen merchandise.

Anyone with information can contact Columbus Police at 614-645-2084.

Surveillance images can be seen below.