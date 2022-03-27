COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parts of N. High St. are closed in Clintonville due to a downed utility pole Sunday morning.

The utility pole is down at the intersection of Brighton Rd., N. High St., and Clinton Heights Ave., causing power outages in the area.

NBC4 confirmed that crews are on the scene working to get the pole back up and that power in the area was out for some time this morning.

Columbus Division of Power is reporting outages to 52 customers in the area as of 8:15am Sunday. It further states that outages began close to 2:30am from a “motor vehicle” cause and that the estimated restoration time is 11:20am.

No further information is known at this time. This story will be updated with the latest information.

HAPPENING NOW: Parts of N High St in Clintonville are closed due to a downed utility pole. Crews are working to get that pole back up. Neighbors say the power was out for some time this morning. This is at the intersection of Brighton Rd, N High, & Clinton Heights Ave. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/Tm7FMrnZX4 — Austin Martin (@AMartinNews) March 27, 2022