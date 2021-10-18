DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two suspects allegedly involved in a March 3 shootout at the Polaris Fashion Place was found guilty and sentenced Monday.

Levon Sommerville was found guilty of felonious assault, inducing panic, and having weapons while under disability during a bench trial. He was sentenced to between 13 and 17 years in prison.

“I applaud the work of the Columbus Police Department and our Delaware County law enforcement partners who ran towards danger to protect our community on March 3rd,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel in post to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office’s social media page. “Because of the fearless and swift actions of law enforcement, no one was hurt, but this doesn’t excuse the lawless actions of Mr. Sommerville. Bottom line, if you illegally possess a gun in Delaware County and endanger the lives of citizens, you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Court documents state Sommerville and Anthony Truss Jr. exchanged gunfire inside the shopping plaza on March 3. It was the first of two shootings inside the center; the second happened on March 15 in a confrontation between two groups.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.

In addition to the prison sentence, Sommerville will be subject to three years of post-release control once he is released from prison.