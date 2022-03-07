COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the men who pled guilty to his involvement in a shooting inside Polaris Fashion Place in March of last year is headed to prison.

Arshad J. Lawson was sentenced Monday to between 11 and 15 years in prison for his role in the March 15 shooting inside the mall, which was the second shooting at Polaris that month.

Lawson pled guilty to one count of felonious assault with a three-year firearm specification and possessing weapons while under disability.

Police said a confrontation broke out among at least three people on the lower level of the mall in the main concourse.

According to court documents, one of the bullets fired by Lawson struck a man’s arm, but it only went through his jacket and did not penetrate the man’s skin.

The first shooting took place March 3, 2021, with Levon Lewis Sommerville and Anthony Deshawn Truss Jr. identified as suspects. Truss was sentenced to a minimum of 11 years in prison. Sommerville was sentenced to 13 and 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting.