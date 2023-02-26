COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Sunday was the seventh annual Columbus Baby and Kids Expo at Polaris Fashion Place, an event that was fun for the kids and educational for parents.

Families could find health resources, care options, classes, and programs, and the children enjoyed a scavenger hunt, ball pit, and got to see Disney princesses Belle and Ariel perform.

The event benefited the Columbus Diaper Bank, allowing people to donate diapers or money to help the bank.

Organizers of the event said diapers are a necessity for parents.

“It’s so important and they are so expensive, so we are just trying to bring awareness that you don’t think about people really needing diapers, but if you have a baby, you need diapers and you need a lot of diapers,” said Julianne Moore, director of marketing and events of KidsLinked Family Media Group.

Event organizers said they have around 30 events similar to this one throughout the year to help local parents, children, and babies.