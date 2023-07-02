COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A plane destined for Louisville by way of Baltimore made an emergency landing in Columbus Sunday morning.
According to a spokesperson with John Glenn International Airport, the plane was experiencing pressurization issues, diverting the plane to Columbus, where it landed safely.
The Southwest flight departed Baltimore/Washington International Airport and was headed to Louisville International Airport.
A request for comment has been made to Southwest Airlines.
There is no word on if there were any injuries.