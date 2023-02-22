LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WCMH) — A plane flying out of Little Rock, Ark., to Columbus crashed Wednesday afternoon, killing all five people on board.

Nexstar partner KARK is reporting that, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane, a twin-engine BE20, left Clinton National Airport for John Glenn International Airport, going down between the airport and a 3M plant nearby. First responders said they were responding to the crash at approximately 1:20 p.m. EST (12:20 p.m. CST).

Officials have not announced any information on the passengers or what may have caused the crash.

Weather reports state a strong wind gust was reported near the airport around the time the plane took off. Search teams at the scene also said weather conditions were hampering their efforts.

Pulaski County, Ark., Sheriff’s Office Lt. Cody Burk said the crash happened within a mile of the airport. No survivors were found at the scene and the search was in a recovery phase, Burk said during a press conference.

Little Rock-based CTEH, an environmental science consulting firm, confirmed the five people on board the plane, including the pilot, were all employed by the company.

“We are incredibly saddened to report the loss of our Little Rock colleagues,” CTEH senior vice president Dr. Paul Nony said in a statement. “We ask everyone to keep the families of those lost and the entire CTEH team in their thoughts and prayers.”

According to its website, “CTEH empowers extraordinary teams of experts to help companies, governments, and communities prepare for, respond to, and recover from threats to their environment and people.”

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has crews en route to investigate the crash.

A neighbor told a KARK reporter that he was outside at the time and heard a loud boom and saw a plume of smoke.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.