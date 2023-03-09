COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, central Ohio’s largest contemporary music festival, is returning to Columbus this summer.

This year, Grammy, ALMA, BMI and Billboard Music Award-winning Pitbull will kick off the festivities, which will take place August 25-27 at The Lawn at CAS near Olentangy River Road, just east of Ohio State’s campus. Demi Lovato and local sensation CAAMP will highlight Saturday and Sunday’s set lists, which will total 30 acts through the weekend.

Pittbull, who will be paired with Sean Kingston and Big Freedia Friday night, is coming off consecutive touring years, “I Feel Good Tour” (2021) and “Can’t Stop Us Tour” (2022). He won a Grammy Award in 2016 for Dale as the Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album.

Kingston released his fourth album, Road to Deliverance, in 2022, while Big Freedia’s album Renaissance was nominated for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Demi Lovato will highlight Saturday’s set list, which will include 12 artists or groups. Lovato has been nominated for two Grammy Awards, three Brit Awards, four Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award. Her most recent single, “Still Alive” will be featured on the soundtrack for the slasher film Scream VI. She’s also won an MTV Video Music Award and five People’s Choice Awards.

Sunday’s lineup will also feature 12 performers, including the Upper Arlington folk band CAAMP. CAAMP and Grammy and iHeartRadio Music Award winning Portugal. The Man. CAAMP has released four albums, including Lavender Days, which was ranked 83rd on The Billboard 200 in 2022.

The weekend schedule includes the following:

Friday, Aug. 25

Pitbull, Sean Kingston, Big Freedia, .Wavrunner

Saturday, Aug. 26

Demi Lovato, Oliver Tree, Surfaces, Chelsea Cutler, Dayglow, Beach Weather, The Driver Era, Ruby Waters, The Heavy Heavy, The Orphan The Poet, Goldprank, In The Pines

Sunday, Aug. 27

CAAMP, Portugal.The Man, Brittany Howard, Saint Motel, Meg Myers, The 502s, Almost Monday, Briscoe, Parker Louis, Speaking Suns, Joey Aich, A-Go-Go and Dry Reef.

The 2022 Wonderbus Festival featured bands Duran Duran, Lorde and The Lumineers.

Tickets, which start at $50 for students and $65 for adults, go on sale March 13 at 12 p.m. The festival, which benefits innovation in mental health treatment and research at OSU Wexner Medical Center and Nationwide Children’s Hospital, is appropriate for ages 14 years and older.